New Berwick office base for Rennie Welch expansion

Growth follows merger

Patrick Evans, Mairi Drummond and Mark Thompson

Accountancy firm Rennie Welch has expanded into larger offices in Berwick on Tweed to accommodate growth in its business.

The move into the town’s Ramparts Business Park follows last year’s merger with local firm Optimus Accounting.

Headquartered in Kelso, Rennie Welch initially expanded into Berwick on Tweed in 2016.

The new office, led by partners Patrick Evans, Mairi Drummond and Mark Thompson and supported by a number of the firm’s senior managers, has capacity for up to 30 staff which would nearly treble its existing team of 12.

The Berwick office is also supported by the wider Rennie Welch team of 40 professional and support staff, based across the Eastern and Central Borders. The firm has made a ‘significant investment’ in upgraded IT systems and infrastructure as part of the move.

It has been long-established in the agricultural sector and, in recent years, has built a strong client base within retail, manufacturing, hotel and catering and service industries.

Mr Thompson, a tax partner, said the new office gives the firm the space it needs to increase headcount.”