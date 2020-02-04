Main Menu

New banking directors for Hampden & Co

| February 4, 2020

Ian Gibson and Clare Ansell

Hampden & Co has strengthened its banking team in Scotland with the appointments of Clare Ansell and Ian Gibson as banking directors.

Both Ansell and Gibson join from Handelsbanken. Ms Ansell spent over a decade with Royal Bank of Scotland followed by four years with Handelsbanken based in Fife. 

Mr Gibson has worked at Handelsbanken in its Glasgow office for the last three years, having previously held positions with NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Adam & Company.  

