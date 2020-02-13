Neatebox and Talking Medicines named Rising Stars

Tech Nation

By a Daily Business reporter |

Neatebox was one of two Scottish firms in the list

Scottish early stage companies Neatebox and Talking Medicines have been named in Tech Nation’s 10 Rising Stars for 2020.

The two firms were selected at the final of the competition designed to showcase the most exciting companies at Seed to pre-Series A funding from all areas of the country.

Edinburgh based Neatebox is tackling personal loneliness and communication through a “Welcome” platform.

Talking Medicines, based in Glasgow, captures the digital voice of a patient, aggregating it into patterns of behaviours and commercialising it to brand managers in pharmaceutical companies.

The final 10 winners were revealed at the Grand Final in London which was the culmination of a nationwide search that saw the 33 regional winners revealed in November.

At the Grand Final, the winners were required to pitch to a panel of industry leading judges, and in front of an audience of more than 200 of the top venture capitalists, founders and corporates in the UK.

Jo Halliday, CEO, Talking Medicines, commented: “Having the opportunity to tell our story at this event is a huge opportunity as we enter our new funding round. We look forward to the rest of 2020.”

Gavin Neate, CEO & Founder, Neatebox, said: “Neatebox winning TechNations Rising Stars underlines the changing face of society and its willingness to look at the growing need for high growth companies addressing societies greatest challenges.

“As our company grows we will most certainly see this win as a milestone in our journey and look forward to increased interest in our company and its solutions.”

The judging panel included techUK President, Jacqueline de Rojas, PrettyLittleThing co-founder Adam Kamani, and MD of Microsoft for Startups UK Amali de Alwis.

In its second year, the competition received almost 400 applications, a 39% rise from 2018 and attracted a diverse group of founders – 30% of the original applicants have at least one female founder, and 90% of companies who entered the final are from outside of London. Applicants were required to be at Seed to pre-Series A funding or generating annual revenues up to £1.5m.

The competition’s prize package and the competition itself aims to raise the profile of the winners nationally and internationally. It includes one-to-one support, introductions to potential partners and investors and support from the programme partners, BDO Drive, Microsoft Advertising, Soldo, Talent Works International and TLT.

The UK is now home to 77 billion-dollar businesses, double that of Germany and almost four times as many as Israel.