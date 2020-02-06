Main Menu

Law

Murray Beith Murray unveils trio of promotions

| February 6, 2020
murray berth murray

Fraser Scott with Anna Macleod (left) and Sally Pugh

Private client solicitor, Murray Beith Murray, has announced a number of internal promotions across its asset protection and property groups.

Fraser Scott, who has been with the Edinburgh-based company since 2015, has been promoted from senior solicitor to associate. Mr Fraser works in the firm’s asset protection group.

Anna MacLeod has advanced to senior solicitor having been with the firm since 2017. Ms Macleod qualified in 2015 and works in Murray Beith Murray’s rural property team.

Sally Pugh becomes senior solicitor. She joined the company’s property group in September 2018, having received her solicitor qualification in August 2016.

These promotions follow the recent appointment of partners, Andrew Linehan and Bill Meldrum within the property group and highlight the firm’s ongoing commitment to this core service area.

