Morrisons offer to Tesco bakers; Lloyds and DL wield axe

Mixed day for jobs

Job offer to rival bakers

Supermarket chain Morrisons is offering interviews to the 1,800 bakers at risk of losing their jobs at rival Tesco.

While Tesco is cutting back on bread, Morrisons said it wants to increase the number of experienced bread makers in its stores.

Adverts have already been launched for bakery roles and the firm wants to increase food-making jobs in stores by 1,400 over the coming months.

Jayne Wall, a director at Morrisons, said: “We know that bakers love their job and we want to offer them the opportunity to carry on doing it at Morrisons.”

Tesco said it will convert 58 of its bakeries to be able to finish off pre-baked products in-store, leaving just 201 sites ‘baking from scratch’.

It said the move will result in fewer staff members required across much of its network.

Morrisons’ offer provided some light amid gloomy news on the jobs front after Direct Line and Lloyds Banking Group announced cutbacks.

Lloyds has confirmed it will axe the equivalent of 780 full-time jobs this year across its branch network, which includes Bank of Scotland and Halifax.

Among the roles to go are customer advisers, banking consultants and branch managers.

The bank, which announced branch closures earlier this year, said the latest job cuts would not mean more sites being closed.

“As customers are using our branches less often, we are reducing the number of roles across our branch network,” a spokeswoman said.

Direct Line is telling staff about plans for 800 job losses across various sites between 2021 and 2022.