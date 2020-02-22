MoD Bronze award for HTL Group’s armed forces work

Defence Employer Recognition Scheme

HTL Group has been granted the Bronze Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) run by the Ministry of Defence in recognition of its work with helping armed forces personnel into the civilian workforce.

In 2019 HTL Group welcomed inspirational military personnel from the Phoenix House Personnel Recovery Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

Following a successful visit in the previous two years, HTL opens its doors to provide an insight into civilian working life, explaining how numerous skills are transferable and greatly assist during the transition from military service to a civilian career.

Phoenix House offers the tools to help those who are leaving the military and each year HTL has dedicated time to share industry knowledge, helping support each individual on their continuous career path.

Bronze Award

To be awarded the Bronze Award demonstrates HTL’s pledge to support the armed forces, including existing or prospective employees who are members of the community.

A signed Armed Forces Covenant cements HTL’s dedication to promoting being armed forces-friendly and is open to employing reservists, armed forces veterans (including the wounded, injured and sick), Cadet Instructors and military spouses/partners.¹

Be a forces friendly employer

HTL Group is proud to employ armed forces veterans who offer vital knowledge and technical training support around the world.

The controlled bolting experts, bring a variety of transferable skills and qualities to the civilian workplace that they developed throughout their military careers.

Being flexible to the unique situations of the wider armed forces community ensures fair treatment to all who are involved.

Paul Storey, HTL group managing director, comments: “There are extraordinary talents and skills developed within the forces which are immensely transferable to civilian employment. It’s great to see the support that Phoenix House Recovery Centre provides for those leaving the military, and we enjoy welcoming the visitors each year.”

HTL pledged its support to the armed forces community through its covenant promise and is now recognised as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). HTL encourages employers to support defence and, hopefully, inspire other organisations to do the same.²

Businesses and charitable organisations who wish to demonstrate their support for the armed forces community can sign the Covenant.

