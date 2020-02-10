Mileway’s £16.1m Colossus deal is first move to Scotland

Eurocentral acquisition

Giant sheds mark first move north for buyer

Savills has completed the sale of two prime distribution units – Colossus 1 and Colossus 2 – at Eurocentral, to Blackstone’s Mileway platform for £16.1 million.

The deal , on behalf of Kennedy Wilson, represents a net initial yield of 5.95%. This was Mileway’s first acquisition in Scotland.

Stuart Orr, director in the investment team at Savills in Glasgow, said: “The supply shortage in units of this size and quality has led to vacancy rates hitting the lowest level ever recorded in 2019 at 5.55%, adding to the attractiveness of the asset class in Scotland.

“This is evidenced by letting the unit during the marketing period which ensured an enhanced capital receipt for our client.”

In November, Savills secured the letting of Colossus 2 to Hermes Parcelnet, one of the UK’s largest parcel delivery companies, in what was 2019’s largest letting in Scotland.

Colossus 2 spans c.100,000 sq ft (c.9,290 sq m) with a dedicated car park to the front and secure delivery yard to the rear. Hermes Parcelnet has agreed a 15 year lease on the building at £541,524 per annum.

Colossus 1 was leased to Wincanton in 2018 by Savills. Both occupiers are now situated immediately adjacent to Lidl’s 650,000 sq ft regional distribution centre.

Ross Sinclair, director in the business space team at Savills in Glasgow, said: “Large, well-specified, and conveniently located warehouses are achieving strong demand from occupiers. These qualities attracted Hermes Parcelnet to the building as they expand in Scotland.”

LSH acted for Hermes on the letting and MSeven acted for Mileway on the investment acquisition.