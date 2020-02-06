Main Menu

Allegations against minister

BREAKING: Mackay resigns over messages to boy, 16

By a Daily Business reporter | February 6, 2020
Derek Mackay

Derek Mackay: under pressure (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has resigned over a newspaper allegation about his private life.

The Scottish Sun reports that the 42-year-old minister and rising star of the SNP has been sending messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Mr Mackay, whose budget today will now be presented by Public Finance minister Kate Forbes, is alleged to have contacted the boy through Instagram and Facebook over a six-month period, inviting him to dinner and to attend a rugby event.

The newspaper has published a list of conversations involving Mr Mackay and the boy. In one post he minister is said to have described the boy as “cute”.

The boy’s mother is said to have called for Mr Mackay to be removed from office.

more follows

