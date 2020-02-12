Lewis to have ‘positive impact’ on Livingston James

Recruitment

Jamie Livingston and Mark Lewis

Executive search and talent advisory business Livingston James Group has appointed Mark Lewis to its board of directors. He also becomes a shareholder of the business.

Mr Lewis, who joined the group in 2011, has been instrumental in building its senior finance recruitment offering, and has led its financial recruitment brand, Rutherford Cross, since its inception in 2013.

Mr Lewis said: “It has been a privilege to play a part in growing the Livingston James Group into the business it is today. I am hugely excited to take on the role of board director, and look forward to the challenges and opportunities it will present.”

Chairman and CEO Jamie Livingston said: “I am confident that his appointment to the board will have a positive impact on the future of our business as we look to the next 10 years.”