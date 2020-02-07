Leith and Signal combine in Cello consolidation

Marketing shake-up

Richard Marsham, Leigh Dobson and Ben Ausden

Digital marketing company Cello Signal will become part of the Leith Agency under a consolidation by parent company Cello.

The move will see 31 staff move to Leith, including chief technology officer Ben Ausden, client services director Leigh Dobson and media technology lead Andrew Girdwood, creating an enlarged agency of 110 staff.

Leith group managing partner Richard Marsham becomes CEO of the new entity.

Both agencies will continue to be based in Commercial Quay, Leith, under the Leith board.

Enquiries by Daily Business to Cello Signal earlier this week received no response, but details of the deal have since emerged.

It was understood some staff had been offered relocation to the group office in Cheltenham.