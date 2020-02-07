Main Menu

Marketing shake-up

Leith and Signal combine in Cello consolidation

| February 7, 2020

Richard Marsham, Leigh Dobson and Ben Ausden 

Digital marketing company Cello Signal will become part of the Leith Agency under a consolidation by parent company Cello.

The move will see 31 staff move to Leith, including chief technology officer Ben Ausden, client services director Leigh Dobson and media technology lead Andrew Girdwood, creating an enlarged agency of 110 staff.

Leith group managing partner Richard Marsham becomes CEO of the new entity.

Both agencies will continue to be based in Commercial Quay, Leith, under the Leith board.

Enquiries by Daily Business to Cello Signal earlier this week received no response, but details of the deal have since emerged.

It was understood some staff had been offered relocation to the group office in Cheltenham.

Media & Creative No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

The Sun

Change at The Sun means women edit top two tabloids

New editor for the tabloid Britain’s two biggest-selling daily tabloids are now edited by womenRead More

Rockstar North

Grand Theft Auto writer Dan Houser leaves Rockstar Games

Game on: Rockstar’s office in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden) Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser, oneRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.