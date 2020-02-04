Lancashire steps up as deputy CEO at SCDI

Economic strategy

Matt Lancashire has been appointed deputy chief executive of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI).

Mr Lancashire, who will take up the new role with immediate effect will CEO Sara Thiam deliver the organisation’s strategy and development.

He has worked for SCDI for almost three years as director of policy and public affairs and has held leadership roles in the private and public sector.

Ms Thiam, who took over as CEO last year, said Mr Lancashire “will bring his unfaltering dedication and commitment, entrepreneurial flair and deep understanding of the Scottish economy” to the role.

Mr Lancashire said: “SCDI has never been more important as we rise to overcome the economic, environmental and social challenges we face and seize the opportunities in front of us.”

