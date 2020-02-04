Labour kills off plan to switch business rates to councils

Amendment opposed

Shop workers feared impact of change (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Labour has effectively killed off a move to switch business rates to local authorities by saying it will oppose a proposed amendment to the Non-Domestic Rates bill.

Labour’s local government spokesman Sarah Boyack said the party’s decision follows concerns raised by COSLA, businesses and shopworkers’ union Usdaw.

With the Scottish government already committed to rejecting the amendment by Green MSP Andy Wightman it has no chance of success.

Switching control to 32 local authorities would see the end of the uniform business rate and some small business tax relief benefits.

Ms Boyack said: “While we firmly support the principle of devolution, we have listened to the concerns of councils, businesses and workers about the impact that this particular proposal would have.

“Councils across Scotland are at tipping point, and it is crucial they are empowered to ensure they can fund high quality local services.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s commitment to speeding up work on fiscal empowerment, and its pledge to deliver proposals on the Fiscal Framework in time for the next Parliamentary session. But we urge ministers to act now to address the funding shortfalls in local government.”

Ms Boyack has also secured a commitment from the Scottish Government to consult on student tenancies and private student accommodation, including the provision of welfare services and accommodation for vulnerable students.

Ms Boyack added: “As the minister, Kate Forbes, acknowledged in her response to me, the owners of private student accommodation ‘benefit from local services yet contribute nothing to the cost of providing these services’.

“But having consulted with the NUS and university interests, I don’t want us to take the risk of rates being passed onto students through rent hikes or extended tenancies.”

Labour’s statement came as retail workers’ trade union Usdaw said it the proposed change would exert ‘upward pressure on the poundage rate’, exacerbating the challenges facing the retail sector.

Almost 30 industry groups urged cross-party rejection of the proposed amendment to the Non-Domestic Rates Bill to hand control of business rates to local authorities. It will be debated today in the Holyrood chamber.

Ken Barclay, author of a government-commissioned review of business rates has said that devolving rates was not part of his proposals.