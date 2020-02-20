Key hires for Alvarez & Marsal’s new Glasgow office

Advisory services

Donald Campbell

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has hired two experienced advisers from Deloitte and EY to head up a new office in Glasgow, the fifth key location in its ongoing office expansion in the UK.

The new team will be part of Alvarez & Marsal Taxand (A&M Taxand), an affiliate of A&M, and will bolster the firm’s tax advisory capabilities across the country.

The team in Glasgow will enhance A&M Taxand’s funds, assets advisory and private client practices and will work with private clients in Scotland. It will work closely with other business units around the UK and globally, to complement clients with A&M’s full suite of advisory services.

The new office will be led by Donald Campbell, who joins as a senior adviser after 16 years as a partner in Deloitte, where he led the firm’s Scottish Private Client Services team.

Mr Campbell has more than 30 years of tax experience, advising both individuals and corporates on tax related to M&A, real estate, funds and succession planning.

He will be joined by Jordan Brown, who comes to A&M as a director from EY. Mr Brown has more than 10 years of experience advising private clients and asset managers on tax issues. Prior to joining A&M Taxand, Mr Brown was part of EY’s Funds Tax team.

Marvin Rust, managing director with A&M Taxand UK and head of A&M Taxand Europe, said: “The opening of our Glasgow office marks a key milestone in A&M’s regional expansion strategy, following the launch of our Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham offices last year.

“In particular, Glasgow will be the first office in the UK, outside of London, with an A&M Taxand team.”