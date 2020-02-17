JPIMedia unveils Scottish staff structure for digital era

New job titles

New structure: Scotsman staff changes

The imminent departure of Frank O’Donnell as editor in chief of The Scotsman and its sister titles has seen the introduction of a new leadership structure.

JPIMedia, which has recently sold the ‘i’ newspaper to the owner of the Daily Mail, will draw on its Scotland-wide staff to take up new roles as the papers move towards a digital strategy.

It has already been implemented in the North-East of England, the North Midlands and South Yorkshire.

The restructure in Scotland was revealed in a message circulated to staff by Mr O’Donnell who is leaving to take up a new role at DC Thomson.

Some observers were quick to say that the list of new titles left them baffled and unable to work out who was in charge.

Specialist editor appointments are current Fife Free Press editor Allan Crow and deputy editor Fiona Dobie, who become specialist editors (geographic), while Edinburgh Evening News deputy news editor Stephen Wilkie takes on the same role in the city.

Evening News news editor Iain Pope is appointed specialist editor for topics, while Scotsman deputy political editor Gina Davidson will take up the same post for politics on an interim basis.

Scotsman assistant editor (news) Alan Young and assistant news editor Dale Miller will move to become head of content and deputy head of content respectively. Scotsman and EEN head of digital Sam Shedden becomes senior live editor.

Evening News digital editor Joe Cawthorn will be live editor, along with Scotsman and Evening News assistant news editor Catherine Salmond.

Scotsman sports editor Graham Bean has been appointed sport specialist and the Evening News’ Mark Atkinson takes up the post of football clubs editor.

Other appointments include Mark Campanile and Janet Bee, who become curation content editors, Emma McGarvie, who becomes production manager, and former picture desk veteran Andy O’Brien, who returns as the head of audio visual.

The appointment of print and curation editor have not been announced but Jill Buchanan will deputise.

The Scotsman titles were put up for sale last summer but potential bids from Reach, owner of the Daily Record, and Newsquest, owner of The Herald titles, came to nothing.