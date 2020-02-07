Main Menu

Javid considering tax increase on higher earners

By a Daily Business reporter | February 7, 2020
Sajid Javid: announces Budget next month

Chancellor Sajid Javid is said to be considering a tax increase on higher earners in his 11 March budget.

Mr Javid is looking at a number of options to ease pressure on strained public finances, according to sources at the Treasury.

His proposal is likely to prove controversial with colleagues, according to the Financial Times, especially among those who believe it will be a betrayal of promises to cut taxes.

