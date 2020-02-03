James Donaldson acquires Rowan Group businesses

Joinery firms bought

Expansion on the agenda at James Donaldson

Timber and building products firm James Donaldson & Sons has acquired Rowan Manufacturing and Smith & Frater from the Rowan Group.

Terms of the Fife firm’s acquisition were not disclosed but it said it opens new product and market opportunities in the supply of door sets, bespoke joinery and kitchen manufacturing.

The 160-year-old company, which has doubled in size over the last ten years, said it fits with its desire to expand its capabilities in the UK’s house building, offsite manufacture, local authority, and other markets.

It already operates throughout the UK from 31 sites employing more than 1,000 people and has a turnover of £200 million.

Rowan Manufacturing specialises in made to measure staircases; internal and external door sets; windows and screens; as well as bespoke joinery design for all areas of a development or home improvement. Smith and Frater supplies products such as kitchen manufacturing.

Scott Cairns, group managing director at JDS, said: “The suite of products offered by both businesses perfectly complements our portfolio in JDS with a clear synergy of client base.

“We see an opportunity initially in the Scottish market to invest in and substantially grow both businesses; with longer-term plans to expand that offering to the rest of the UK.”

Nick Higgins, Rowan Group managing director, said: “Our primary driver was to hand over the business to an organisation with similar values to us and a clear long-term, sustainable strategy.”

There will be no changes for clients, employees or suppliers of RML and S&F. The brands will continue to be independent and will report directly to, and work alongside, the Donaldson Group.