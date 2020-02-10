Main Menu

Plans for growth

IWP takes first step into Scotland with AGL deal

| February 10, 2020

AGL joins IWP group

Independent Wealth Planners UK has acquired Scottish firm AGL Wealth Management as the company’s first office north of the border.

IWP, an investor in local IFA firms across the UK, has been working with the AGL management team for the past few months to complete the deal. 

Based in Glasgow and Edinburgh, AGL was founded in 2009 by Craig Gibson. He was previously a founding member of RBS Private Banking and also RBS Private Client Group, looking after high net worth clients, entrepreneurs and business owners.

AGL has a team of five wealth management and financial planning advisers with £100m in assets under administration. 

Mr Gibson said: “We will grow our business through selective acquisitions, taking on firms that meet our high employee, client and shareholder expectations.” 

Deals & Enterprise, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Alastair Davis

SIS Ventures kick starts second round funding

Alastair Davis: ‘appetite for the fund’ SIS Ventures is launching a second fundraising round withRead More

jock-millican-and-fraser-lusty

Equity Gap leverages record investment into portfolio

Jock Millican and Fraser Lusty: ‘good investor growth’ Equity Gap, the Edinburgh based business angel syndicate,Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.