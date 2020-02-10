IWP takes first step into Scotland with AGL deal

Plans for growth

AGL joins IWP group

Independent Wealth Planners UK has acquired Scottish firm AGL Wealth Management as the company’s first office north of the border.

IWP, an investor in local IFA firms across the UK, has been working with the AGL management team for the past few months to complete the deal.

Based in Glasgow and Edinburgh, AGL was founded in 2009 by Craig Gibson. He was previously a founding member of RBS Private Banking and also RBS Private Client Group, looking after high net worth clients, entrepreneurs and business owners.

AGL has a team of five wealth management and financial planning advisers with £100m in assets under administration.

Mr Gibson said: “We will grow our business through selective acquisitions, taking on firms that meet our high employee, client and shareholder expectations.”