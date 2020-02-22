Italian job done as Scotland end tries and points drought

Guinness Six Nations

Hearty display: Stuart Hogg after scoring

Italy 0 (0) Scotland 17 (5)

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Scotland finally secured their first Six Nations points in a frustrating tussle between two teams short on players able to control a game.

The visitors may have faced few dangers from their hosts, but they were restricted to a narrow lead until Adam Hastings scored the easiest of Scotland’s three tries two minutes from time.

Italy last won a match in this tournament against Scotland on 28 February 2015 and would have fancied their chances, particularly with Alessandro Zanni returning to the starting line-up for his 119th cap.

But they offered little here to suggest they would end a 19-game losing run, even against a Scotland team prone to errors and failing to take a number of chances that prevented them building a bigger margin. It was Scotland’s first Six Nations win in six games.

Captain Stuart Hogg scored Scotland’s first try of the tournament on 22 minutes after breaking from his own half and surging through the Italian defence to finish in the corner. But opportunities to extend Scotland’s lead were squandered when Adam Hastings could not convert after missing an earlier penalty.

Hogg now has 20 tries for Scotland – only Ian Smith, Tony Stanger and Chris Paterson have scored more – but Scotland were to be denied a further five points when Ali Price’s try was chalked off because Hamish Watson was judged to have delivered a forward pass to Sam Johnson.

Scotland avoided paying for their kicking failures when Tommaso Allan’s penalty struck a post just before the interval. However, another chance to extend their lead was lost when Ali Price knocked on in the tackle just metres short of the line.

If the visitors were regretting their scoring opportunities it was only the second time Italy have failed to score a first half point in a home Six Nations match.

Scotland’s frustration continued two minutes into the second half when Ritchie was unable to take a catch, again just short of the line after some good work by Watson.

But finally they were to add a second try when Harris powered through after a spell of strong pushing by the Scottish forwards. The Gloucester centre, who was preferred in the staring line-up to Huw Jones, scored his only other Six Nations try to date in the win against Italy last year.

Hastings missed his third kick when the ball rebounded from a post and then delivered a stray pass when he looked well-placed to run through and score a third try. This allowed Matteo Minozzi to tear into Scotland’s 22 until being denied short of the posts.

Harris was one of three changes to the side beaten by England at Murrayfield. Injured Glasgow lock Jonny Gray was replaced by Edinburgh second row Ben Toolis, while former captain Stuart McInally was preferred to Fraser Brown at hooker.

There were four changes to the bench, with Edinburgh forwards WP Nel and Grant Gilchrist, Glasgow flanker Matt Fagerson and Sale wing Byron McGuigan coming in.

Early into the second half George Horne replaced Price at scrum-half while Matt Fagerson came on at number eight in place of Magnus Bradbury.

Scorers

Scotland: Tries – Hogg (1) Harris (1) Hastings (1); Conversions – Hastings (1)

Starting line-ups

Italy: Hayward, Bellini, Morisi, Canna, Minozzi, Allan, Braley, Steyn, Negri, Polledri, Cannone, Zanni, Zilocchi, Bigi, Lovotti.

Replacements: Zani, Fischetti, Riccioni, Lazzaroni, Budd, Licata, Palazzani, Bisegni.

Scotland: Hogg; Maitland, Harris, Johnson, Kinghorn; Hastings, Price; Sutherland, McInally, Fagerson, Cummings, Toolis, Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: Brown, Dell, Nel, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Horne, Hutchinson, McGuigan.