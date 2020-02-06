Irn-Bru and Lloyds commit to carbon emissions targets

Green ambitions

Irn-Bru: Fuelled by 100% renewable energy

Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr and Lloyds Banking Group have today announced ambitious plans to reduce their carbon footprint.

AG Barr will introduce fossil-free electricity to power its operations across its UK operations following a deal with Swedish energy group Vattenfall.

The ten-year contract will provide 100% renewable electricity to AG Barr facilities including factories in Cumbernauld and Milton Keynes and regional sites in Bolton, Forfar, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and West Midlands.

Vattenfall will supply AG Barr with 22GWh per year from Vattenfall’s wind farms in the UK – the equivalent electricity used annually by 6,000 UK homes.

Roger White, CEO of AG Barr, said: “Introducing 100% renewable electricity across all our UK sites is a big step towards reducing our carbon footprint and delivering our ambitious sustainable business goals.”

Lloyds Banking Group has become the sixth organisation in the world to commit to all three of The Climate Group’s ambitious sustainability initiatives, which aim to speed up the transition to a low carbon economy.

The Climate Group is an international, non-profit organisation that works to tackle climate change by working in partnership with businesses and governments globally to help shift markets and policy towards this goal.

Last month, Lloyds Banking Group set out its ambition to reduce the carbon emissions it finances by more than 50% by 2030, by working in partnership with its customers and stakeholders.

It will ensure staff and customer vehicle fleets will achieve net zero emissions by 2030. This will include the provision of charging points across staff car parks by 2030.