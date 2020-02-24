Innovation adviser joins aerospace industry panel

Aerospace

Sandy Findlay, partnership director at Edinburgh-headquartered innovation advisory firm ABGI UK, has been appointed to the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP) Scotland Proposal Review Panel (PRP).

The NATEP Scotland PRP is led by ADS Scotland, the official trade organisation for the Scottish aerospace, defence and security sectors.

Mr Findlay will provide support to the panel in reviewing applicants’ potential for collaborative R&D projects.

NATEP Scotland’s aim is to support new or improved manufacturing process technologies that will enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the Scottish aerospace manufacturing sector which may have further applications within other industry sectors such as automotive, rail or space.

Commenting on Mr Findlay’s appointment, chairman Sean McGovern said: “His expertise will provide invaluable support in filtering though the complexities of managing different sources of funding and will also help ensure that successful applicant companies maximise the benefits of all available sources.”

Mr Findlay said: “Our aim is to help Scottish businesses adopt a more strategic approach in funding innovation projects within the aerospace sector and across related industries, all of which are key to future economic growth.”