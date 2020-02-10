Injured Gray adds to Scots’ Six Nations problems

Guinness Six Nations Championship

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Injured: Jonny Gray (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland will be without Jonny Gray for the remainder of the Six Nations after the lock was ruled out by injury.

The 25-year-old won his 52nd cap in the defeat by England in Edinburgh on Saturday but now faces a frustrating period on the sidelines.

The absence of the Glasgow Warriors star is a blow for under-pressure head coach Gregor Townsend, whose side has yet to score a try in this year’s tournament.

The Scots head to Italy later this month before welcoming France to Murrayfield on March 8 and then complete their fixtures against Wales in Cardiff on 14 March.

It seems unlikely that exiled Finn Russell will feature in those games, or indeed play again under the current regime.

The No. 10 missed the first two matches after a breach of team protocol at the squad’s Oriam training base last month.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the 27-year-old spoke out about the lack of a relationship with Townsend.

“This whole situation with Scotland has been made out to be about me wanting to have a drink, when in actual fact, it’s about control, respect and trust, on and off the pitch,” Russell said.

“I’m not turning my back on my country or the boys, this is a personal thing between me and Gregor. I want to be with them. But just now it’s not really possible for me to be involved.

“I need to do what makes me happy and makes me play my best rugby. People can see the scenario as they want. But I need to do this for myself.”