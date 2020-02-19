iMultiply adds MD as founder seeks leadership role

Recruitment

Kirsty Mackenzie and Kris Flanagan

iMultiply, the finance and executive search agency has promoted Kris Flanagan to managing director as founder Kirsty Mackenzie looks to take on a broader leadership role.

Mr Flanagan has been with the company since 2018 and has almost two decades of experience in the staffing sector, including 15 in accountancy and finance.

The company has reported another year of record profit, with clients including DC Thomson, Innis & Gunn, Visit Scotland, Money Dashboard and Edinburgh Airport, and is projecting a 50% expansion in staff.

Founder, Kirsty Mackenzie will remain as CEO in a broadened role that will include searching out growth opportunities and revenue streams.

She also plans to play a larger role within the business community; sharing learning and experience, promoting best practice as well as supporting and mentoring others.

She said: “We should all feel like we have a responsibility to improve the industries we work in. I have strived to do that with iMultiply and always aim to lead a race to the top not the bottom.”