Hussain leaves Weber Shandwick for new role at Frame

Key PR hire

Frame, the Glasgow-headquartered creative communications agency, has appointed PR veteran Harry Hussain to lead its expansion into the corporate and B2B market following an aggressive period of growth since opening for business in 2015.

Mr Hussain has left his position as a director of Weber Shandwick and head of its Edinburgh office to join Frame’s PR operation which, from a standing start five years ago has grown to a team of 23 with revenue of £1.8m in 2019, over 60% up on the previous year.

He is the second high profile departure from Weber Shandwick following Paula McNulty‘s move last month to Fashion House Group.

Stephen McCranor, joint managing director of Frame, said Mr Hussain’s signing is testament to how far the agency has come since adding the service to the already established creative advertising and digital marketing business.

He said: “Harry’s a well-known and respected figure with great experience both agency and client-side. We’ve worked hard over the past 18 months to grow our corporate portfolio having already established a strong consumer and sports PR client list, to the point we’re now in the position to attract a big name like Harry.

“He will lead a new team out of Edinburgh supported by HQ in Glasgow and take our corporate offering to the next level, hopefully replicating what we have done in sport and consumer.”

Mr Hussain said: “Stephen has done a tremendous job of building Frame’s PR business over the past five years and I’m thrilled that he’s asked me to help take the agency to the next level.

“Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, we still see a huge amount of untapped potential in Scotland’s B2B and corporate markets. By leveraging Frame’s creative capabilities and talent, we believe can offer Scotland’s corporate PR buyers something different within the agency market.”

Mr Hussain began his career with Fishburn Hedges in London before moving to Scotland to join Big Partnership. He spent three years as senior media relations manager at Lloyds Banking Group before joining Weber Shandwick.

As head of corporate for Frame he will oversee an eight-strong team and a client base that already includes Brewin Dolphin, Knight Frank, AGS Airports, Maxim Park and Cepac among others.

Frame’s sports and consumer PR clients include names such as UEFA, Solheim Cup, Johnnie Walker, National Trust for Scotland and Miller Homes.

The agency, which is 30 years old and employs 93 people, began life in advertising and has evolved into Scotland’s largest full-service creative communications agency, recently adding media planning and buying into the mix.

Mr McCranor and former deputy MD of Frame, Keli Mitchell, were appointed as joint MDs of the agency in January last year and enjoyed a strong first year in the role, securing 22 new client wins in 2019 and record revenues of £6m across the group.