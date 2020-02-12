Giant ‘straddles’ lift Grangemouth capacity by 50%

Port boost

New straddles boost capacity

Port of Grangemouth has taken delivery of five giant straddle carriers which will help increase capacity by 50%.

The Kalmar/Cargotec carriers, built in Poland, are part of a multi-million-pound investment in terminal equipment at the port.

They were shipped into the port aboard the specialist cargo ship Taiga Desgagnes.

The new straddles will allow containers to be stacked up to three high, rather than two. They feature low noise diesel-electric drives which fully comply with the latest exhaust emission regulations.

Senior port manager, Derek Knox, said: “The arrival of our five new Kalmar/Cargotec straddle carriers is an important asset and will facilitate increased container volumes moving through the port in the coming months and years. This investment builds on a year of growth in container volumes in Grangemouth despite the current economic uncertainty.

“The additional capacity that will be created further secures our position as Scotland’s largest container terminal with a modern fleet of equipment and the supply of storage capacity to meet future demands.

“In Grangemouth we handle some of the country’s most valuable exports, such as fine foods and drinks, so flexibility and durability of our equipment is essential with further investment in our straddle carrier fleet planned over the next few years.”

The straddles will be put into operation next month (March) following an induction period and training for the straddle drivers. More than £6billion worth of goods passes through Grangemouth each year including food and drink, steel plate, timber, paper and equipment for the oil and gas industry.