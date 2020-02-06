Forbes freezes income tax, offers costs pledge to business

Scottish Budget

History made: Kate Forbes is the first woman in the UK to present a parliamentary Budget

Kate Forbes, a late stand-in for the disgraced Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, today confirmed that income tax rates will not change and insisted that the government would hold down the costs of doing business.

The Public Finance Minister was catapulted into delivering Mr Mackay’s speech after he resigned in a text messaging scandal.

In an assured address to parliament, she pledged a Scottish Budget delivering vision and leadership.

There would no be no increase in any rates of income tax in 2020-21 and said no Scottish taxpayer will pay more tax next year than this year.

There will be an inflationary increase in threshold for lower rates, with higher and top rates frozen.

She said Scotland had the “the most progressive, fair and balanced income tax system in the UK.”

She assured higher ratepayers and the business community that the Scottish government does not expect income tax divergence to increase next year. However, if it does it will be because the UK government is cutting taxes for high earners, she said.

There will be a 3% pay increase for public sector workers earning up to £80,000, with extra support to be given to those earning under £25,000

The Budget, she said, had “wellbeing and fairness at its heart” and reiterated the SNP’s regular theme that Brexit will be bad for the economy.

The Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) will include a new 2% band aimed at high end buy-to-let.

She said the Budget would support business through additional funding, and reliefs, and noted the £220m investment in 2020/21 for the Scottish National Investment Bank and £201m for city deals.

Following the passage of the Non-Domestic Rates Bill last night, the minister said more than 95% of properties will pay a lower poundage in business rates than the rest of the UK. There will be business rates relief of £744m in 2020/21.

Ms Forbes, just 29, became the first woman in the UK to deliver a parliamentary Budget.

On environmental issues she announced increased funding for rail and bus services, including concessionary travel, to £1.55bn. A Future Transport Fund will also see investment in low carbon travel.

She also ring-fenced an extra £2bn of infrastructure funding for the next parliamentary term, to deliver on the Climate Change Plan.

Reaction

Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary Murdo Fraser said: “As it stands, this budget falls well short of where we need it to be.

“The SNP has to go back to the drawing board and make improvements if it wants to win our support.

“Not enough money is being handed to police, the tax gap between Scotland and the rest of the UK will widen again, and there’s no commitment on hospital parking charges.

“The demands we made were not unreasonable, and we’ll be happy to speak to the Scottish Government about how to introduce these changes.”

Scottish Labour Finance, Jobs and Fair Work Spokesperson, Rhoda Grant MSP, said: “Despite the additional powers that have come to the Scottish Parliament over the last decade the SNP Government have failed to maximise their use, leaving our economy, our people and our essential services worse off.

“They have endeavoured to hide this through smoke and mirrors but they must come clean with the Scottish people.”

…more follows