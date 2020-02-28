Factories enter 2020 with increased confidence

Improved outlook

Paul Sheerin: welcome signs (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Engineering members have reported a “remarkable” turnaround from the downbeat results of December 2019 with a 22% swing in confidence, matched by an outlook on orders up 42% in the coming three months.

Chief executive Paul Sheerin said: “These are very welcome signs of recovery indeed, and whilst Brexit has a long way to go before being anywhere near “done”, its encouraging to see that the world in the meantime continues to turn, and many manufacturers feel the welcome pressure of a return to busier schedules.

“An unwelcome point of clarity on Brexit this week was the UK Government’s confirmed plan to overhaul the immigration system, ending the EU freedom of movement from 31 December 2020.

“This is disturbing news for our sector where the salary caps remain above ordinary operator level and many companies are already struggling to recruit semi-skilled staff.

“Given Scotland’s forecast population shrinkage, a more flexible immigration system which reflects the needs of our labour market is still required.”