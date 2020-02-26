Ex-Celtic director McBride joins Standard Life Aberdeen

Asset management

Brian McBride: wealth of experience

Standard Life Aberdeen has announced that former Celtic and Amazon UK director Brian McBride will join the board as a non-executive director from 1 May.

Mr McBride replaces outgoing former co-CEO Martin Gilbert and brings a wealth of digital experience and global leadership in both executive and non-executive directorship roles.

He is currently chairman of Trainline and non-executive director of Kinnevik AB and Wiggle.com and is a senior adviser to Lazard’s UK financial advisory business and to Scottish Equity Partners.

In his executive career, he worked for IBM, Crosfield Electronics and Dell before serving as chief executive of T-Mobile UK and then managing director of Amazon.co.uk.

Apart from Celtic, he has served as a non-executive director on the boards of, AO.com, the BBC, Computacenter and S3, and as chairman of ASOS.

Commenting on his appointment, Sir Douglas Flint, chairman of SLA, said: “As we position our businesses for a more technology driven future, his direct experience of developing digital strategies and solutions in consumer-facing businesses tackling rapidly evolving markets will be of great benefit to our discussions”.

On joining the board, Mr McBride will also be appointed a member of the remuneration committee.

Following this appointment and the previously announced change that Martin Gilbert will stand down at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM, the board will comprise two executive directors, eight non-executive directors and the Chairman.

The board will be made up of five women and six men.