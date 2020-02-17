Elliott promoted to extend i4 Product Design offering

Product design

i4 Product Design has promoted Tristan Elliott to director of business development.

A key champion for the company’s transition to employee ownership back in 2018, he will join the three founders and employee directors on the board.

Mr Elliott joined the consultancy five years ago as business development manager to diversify clientele by introducing scientific and medical experience to the business and contributed to its expansion of electronics and software capabilities.

Since then, he has been directly responsible for bringing 150 projects to i4pd’s portfolio and has spearheaded i4pd’s recent partnership with Converge, Scotland’s company creation programme and Technology Scotland, managers of the Product Design Scotland network.

Mr Elliott works with a wide range of start-ups and multinationals looking to bring their product idea to reality or evolve their existing product or technology with a competitive edge.

He says it was the company’s culture of trust and openness that initially enticed him to join the business and the opportunity to work with a diverse array of innovative clients.

“I’m excited to drive further improvement initiatives within i4pd to extend our service offering and customer experience,” he said.

Managing director Brian Combe said Mr Elliott’s appointment is one of several expected as i4pd continues to transition from the founding directors to the next generation of management.

“Tristan brings drive, enthusiasm, and a genuine interest in what our clients want to achieve combined with a passion for supporting their vision,” said Mr Combe.

“My co-founders and I hope to leave i4pd in the safe hands of a new management team who are able to take the business to the next level; we believe we have made a very good start by entrusting Tristan in what will be a pivotal role in achieving this”.

A graduate of the University of Queensland in Australia with an honours degree in biotechnology, Mr Elliott’s early career was rooted in drug design and development as a researcher with a focus on novel therapies for osteoporosis.

He then moved into consulting for pharma and biotech companies, managing an international business development team for a regulatory affairs firm.

More recently he was general manager for a waste water company that designed and manufactured in-house their water treatment systems.