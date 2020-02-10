Electric cars drive jobs growth at battery developer Dukosi

Recruiting 25 engineers

Disruptor: The company says it is developing transformational products

Dukosi, a developer of battery management technology, is hiring 25 engineers – doubling its Edinburgh workforce – as it anticipates growth in sales of electric cars and energy storage systems.

The company will add an entire integrated circuit development team to design, develop and deploy next generation technologies and products.

This next stage of growth follows the company’s acquisition by US investment group KCK in October last year.

Chief executive Nat Edington, said: “2019 was an incredibly exciting year for Dukosi and we are now looking to build on the positive momentum from our acquisition by KCK.

“Our technology can have a genuinely transformational impact on the next generation of batteries, at a time when demand has never been higher.

“We have many new exciting products to develop and bring to market in the next few years, and it’s important we continue to build our world class engineering team in key areas.”