Easton brothers expand Woosh podcast studio

New facilities

By a Daily Business reporter |

Keith Easton: working in a range of sectors

Growing demand for podcasts has seen Woosh Entertainments open a new larger recording studio at its base in Edinburgh.

The expansion comes just over a year after brothers Keith and Graeme Easton set up the capital’s first dedicated podcast studio at their headquarters on the south side of the city.

Such has been the demand for their services at The Wel at Hillend that a bigger recording facility – almost double in size – was required to cope with the rapid increase in business.

“We opened The Wel podcast studio towards the end of 2018 as we identified this was a medium which was growing very quickly in popularity,” said Keith Easton, managing director.

“It has continued to grow rapidly with businesses large and small recognising the benefits of this route to market.

“People are also always looking for different ways of being entertained and podcasts are now one of the most popular methods of engagement.

“You just have to look at the latest RAJAR figures to see their impact. And we recently gave a presentation to the Chartered Institute of Public Relations on the benefits a podcast can bring.

“Here at The Wel we are working in a diverse range of sectors from sport to finance and mental health and it became evident that we would need to expand to cater for everyone who wanted to be heard by using our recording facilities.”

The expanded facility sees the addition of an anteroom, where guests can relax before going into record.

“It’s been an exciting year for us, we’re delighted with the new studio and are looking forward to further developments,” added Keith, who has welcomed well-known sporting figures such as Gavin Hastings, Greig Laidlaw, Mark Beaumont and Shelley Kerr to The Wel while Craig Telfer, host of the acclaimed The View from the Terrace, has also attended the studio.

Among the first clients in front of the mic back in November 2018 were Edinburgh Gossip Girls (EGG) and the Property Rugby Club. New business wins have also seen the likes of City of Edinburgh Council, Hymans Robertson and Scottish Student Sport knock on the Eastons’ studio door.

The siblings are better known as the announcers for high-profile occasions such as showpiece football matches at Hampden Park, the Edinburgh Marathon and the Rat Race adventure sports events.

For years the pair also provided the music and announcing at Scotland rugby internationals at BT Murrayfield, while they also played a similar role at the London Olympics in 2012 and Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games and Homeless World Cup.