Double promotion boosts Brewin Dolphin in Glasgow

Finance

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has announced two senior promotions in its Glasgow-based team.

Alan Harvey and Elaine Smith have been named as divisional directors, having been promoted from assistant directors. Both will drive their respective departments – financial planning and investment management – into a new decade, supporting growth by building new client relationships and helping to expand the range of services offered to existing customers.

Mr Harvey will head up Brewin Dolphin’s Glasgow financial planning division, with more than two decades’ experience in the sector. He joined the company five years ago and provides families with holistic financial planning and advice on areas such as inheritance tax planning, saving for retirement and preserving estates.

Ms Smith will continue to be a crucial part of the investment management team in Glasgow. Having been with the company for almost 24 years, her expertise includes managing investments for private clients, self-invested personal pension schemes and trusts, including compensation protection trusts.

Stephen Martin, head of Brewin Dolphin’s Glasgow office, said: “These promotions are well-deserved; Elaine and Alan both play a crucial role in the wider development of the business and in providing valuable support for our clients.”