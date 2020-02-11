Distillers invited to enter second annual awards

Scotch Whisky Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Organisers of the second annual Scottish Whisky Awards are inviting entries, aiming to recognise individuals and products working in the sector.

Following the huge success of the inaugural year, the industry-focused competition offers nine business categories alongside the taste competition which will be operated under strict blind tasting conditions and adjudicated by the international sensory management consultancy, Cara Technology.

The taste competition will assess the four main categories of Scotch; Single Malt, Blended Malt, Blends and a Single Cask & Speciality category.

The competition will be judged by highly-regarded independent judging panels comprising a wide range of experts from Scotland, the UK and abroad. The judging panels will again be chaired by Professor Alan Wolstenholme.

He said: “This year the focus is on expanding the range of whiskies we will welcome into the competition after our hugely successful inaugural year.

“Now that our Scotch producers are confident that this competition is rigorous, fair and has real credibility, they will want to be showcasing their best work from the last year.

“Winning a Scottish Whisky Award, as we know from great business success stories of last year, will give finalists and winners a fantastic advantage in an increasingly crowded global market.”

The judging panel will also seek to recognise the outstanding contribution of an individual who has made their mark in the business of Scotch.

Some of last year’s winners

The Dr Jim Swan Award for Services to Scotch Whisky was established as an annual award after being presented to Dr Swan posthumously in the inaugural year of the awards. Presented at the discretion of the judging panel, the award will recognise the dedication of the industry’s unsung heroes.

The Scottish Whisky Awards are open for entry until 27 April. For advice on categories, putting together your entries and how to maximise your marks please contact Pippa at KDMedia on 0131 337 6232 or email pippa@kdmedia.co.uk

The annual awards dinner and celebration will take place in Glasgow at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Thursday 3 September. Tables can be booked here.

Limited sponsorship opportunities are available. For further details, contact Maxine at KDMedia on 0131 337 6232 or email maxine@kdmedia.co.uk

The Taste Categories

The top three performing products will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Scotch medals in age ranges within in the following categories:

Single Malt

Blended Malt

Blends

Single Cask & Speciality

The Business Categories

Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year

Product Launch of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Independent Bottler of the Year

Brand Experience of the Year

Excellence in Branding

Excellence in Sustainability

Community Contribution of the Year

Tourism Destination of the Year