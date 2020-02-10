Deans joins Purpose HR to help shape strategy

Business advice

Lisa Thomson and Gary Deans

Specialist consultancy Purpose HR has appointed former KPMG partner Gary Deans as a board adviser.

The company provides commercial HR advice and practical support to early stage and high growth investor-backed businesses.

Mr Deans, who established Strathblair Associates in 2016, works with a number of growing businesses and is a director of HALO Kilmarnock, Indinature and social enterprise Freedom Bakery. He will help shape business strategy and identify areas for growth a Purpose HR.

Lisa Thomson, CEO and founder of Purpose HR, said: “Gary brings expertise of running a consultancy business at scale and his financial expertise and track record supporting high growth businesses, in addition to his focus on values and ethos, are well aligned to our purpose-driven approach.”

Purpose HR recorded a 50% year-on-year revenue growth in 2019, while growing its client base by over 20%.