Davis steps down as chairman of Sainsbury’s Bank

Board change

Sainsbury’s Bank is based at the Gyle, Edinburgh

Roger Davis, chairman of Edinburgh-based Sainsbury’s bank, has notified the board that he intends to step down.

The company said a search to find his replacement will begin and a further announcement regarding timings of his retirement and news of his successor will be made in due course.

Mr Davis has been chairman for nearly seven years. He was appointed in May 2013 when Sainsbury’s Bank became wholly owned by Sainsbury’s and established its own regulated governance structure.