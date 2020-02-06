Davidson, Clarke, Hammond in line for seats in Lords

Peerages beckon

Ruth Davidson: stood down (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson is among three party members nominated by Boris Johnson for a peerage, despite each of them opposing his Brexit policy.

He has also named veteran former minister Ken Clarke and ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond who he evicted from the party for opposing him on the EU withdrawal strategy.

All three are now poised for seats in the Lords.

Mr Clarke and Mr Hammond had the Conservative whip withdrawn last year for attempting to block a no-deal Brexit. They did not seek re-election in December.

