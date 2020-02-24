Data firm Opex investing in research and development

£1m contract wins

Euan Macalister: ‘exceptional start to the year’

Data science and predictive analysis services firm Opex Group is investing £750,000 in research and development with several new service offerings in the pipeline.

The Aberdeen-based company has hired 10 additional staff after kicking off the year with contracts worth £1 million. It has entered into agreements to collaborate with a number of global oil and gas operators.

The new roles are spread across the business, from data analysts and data scientists, to software developers and oil and gas domain experts.

Euan Macalister, VP of business development, said: “We have experienced an exceptional start to the year, and continue to see increased demand for data science services to support our customers’ drive to extract maximum value from the vast volumes of data gathered on their assets.

“By investing heavily in R&D over the next year, we are demonstrating our commitment to continually enhancing the technology we use to help our customers improve performance, reduce costs and achieve compliance.”