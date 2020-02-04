Cynergy hires banking veterans for Edinburgh office

Banking

By a Daily Business reporter |

Cynergy Bank has appointed two Royal Bank of Scotland veterans to head its first office north of the border.

Kenny Stewart and John Whyte will specialise in lending to property investors, dealers and developers from the challenger bank’s base in Edinburgh.

Mr Stewart, who becomes director property finance, worked at RBS for more than 30 years and led its structured finance division for a decade. Relationship director Mr Whyte spent more than 40 years at RBS, latterly as director for real estate portfolio management.

Cynergy Bank was known until December 2018 as Bank of Cyprus UK, when it was renamed by its new owner Cynergy Capital.

Greg Jones, managing director, Property Finance & Bridging at Cynergy Bank, said: “Over the years, we have been supporting UK property entrepreneurs and business owners, helping them to grow and achieve their ambitions.”