Craneware adds two non-executives to board

David Kemp

Healthcare software company Craneware has appointed David Kemp and Alistair Erskine as independent non-executive directors.

Mr Kemp is CFO of the FTSE 250 listed energy business, John Wood Group, a position he has held since 2015.

He has held a number of CFO and non-executive director positions over the course of his career and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Mr Erskine has held a number of senior positions within the US healthcare sector and will join the board with immediate effect.

He is currently the Chief Digital Health Officer of Partners HealthCare, a US not-for-profit healthcare system which is a leader in the application of clinical information technology to care delivery.

He has held academic and governmental roles, including lecturing at Harvard Medical School and a board member of the Health Information Technology Standards Committee of the Virginia General Assembly. He holds an MBA from MIT with specialism in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

Will Whitehorn, chairman of Craneware, commented: “Alastair’s experience both in the clinical and digital operations of US healthcare providers will bring new insights to help guide the evolution of our cloud-based platform, Trisus, while David adds strong UK plc board experience as well as significant merger and acquisition expertise.”