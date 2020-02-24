Coronavirus is a ‘stress test for the world’ says Flint

As cases hit Europe...

Douglas Flint: ‘unknown unknowns’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Coronavirus is a “stress test for the world” as government’s and supply chains come under pressure to combat the disease, said Standard Life Aberdeen chairman Douglas Flint.

Mr Flint said in an interview with Bloomberg that the Chinese government appeared to be taking the correct action to quarantine people and instigate measures to maintain economic activity.

However, there were worries about the virus impacting the travel and supply chains and spreading to countries less well equipped to deal with it.

“This is a stress test for the world. It is a stress test for china. It is a stress test for the supply chain,” he said.

The hope is that the world comes out of it with knowledge about how to deal with it economically, he added.

“It is an unknown unknown.”

He said governments had to show they were taking action that would reassure people.

“The [Chinese] government is engaging and I think that plays well. I can’t think what more they could do.

“Governments’ role across the world, whether it is one case or 100,000, is to say we are on it and we have the skills. Rhetoric really matters.

“If you think back to the financial crisis governments said we will do whatever it takes and people were reassured.”

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva at a weekend meeting of the world’s top 20 economies capped warnings echoed by central banks around the world that China will see a sharp fall in first quarter economic growth.

Latest on the virus

UK: Four cruise ship passengers flown to Britain on Saturday have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13.

They were among 30 repatriated Britons and two Irish citizens beginning a 14-day quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

The four UK nationals caught the virus on the Diamond Princess liner in Japan, England’s chief medical officer said.

They have now been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres.

Italy has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe. Three people have dies and there have been 152 infections. About 50,000 people in two northern “hotspot” regions – Veneto and Lombardy – have been put under quarantine for two weeks. Museums and cinemas have been shut and the last two days of Venice Carnival called off.

Austria: a coronavirus taskforce has been assembled to discuss whether to introduce border controls with Italy. Meanwhile, train services have resumed via the Brenner Pass, a key route between Austria and Italy. The block was imposed on Sunday evening after two possible cases of the new coronavirus were discovered on board a train heading from Italy to southern Germany.

China: more than 2,500 people have died from the virus, with some 77,150 cases confirmed cases reported.

The government has asked banks to offer more credit. But a survey of small and medium Chinese firms found millions struggling to survive.

The Chinese Association of Small and Medium Enterprises said around 60% could cover regular payments for only one to two months before running out of cash. Only 10% said they could hold out six months or longer.

North Korea has quarantined 380 foreigners in a bid to stop the coronavirus from breaking out. Around 200 foreigners had already been confined to their compounds for the past 30 days – but as that came to an end, the quarantine has been extended.

Iran has confirmed 43 cases of the virus and eight deaths.