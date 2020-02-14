Conferences circuit feeling impact of coronavirus

Health fears hit events

Conference venues and organisers have found themselves feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak with a growing number of events being cancelled or re-scheduled.

Companies are refusing to send thousands of delegates to trade shows and other international gatherings in an attempt to contain the deadly virus. Sports and music events are also being called off or postponed.

Conferences and industry events are big business, generating more than $1 trillion in spending each year on meeting venues, catering, hotels and travel, according to the Events Industry Council.

So far there have been no reported cancellations in Scotland or the rest of the UK, but Europe is being affected.

The biggest cancellation so far has been the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, which was due to take place at the end of this month. Ericsson was the first to pull out and has been followed by Amazon, BT, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, Intel, LG, Orange, Sony, Vodafone and Volvo.

Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and Motorola said that they planned to go, but with so many companies pulling out it left the organisers with little choice but to cancel the show.

John Hoffman, the chief executive of organiser GSMA, said the outbreak had made it “impossible” to hold the event which usually attracts more than 100,000 people, with an estimated 6,000 of them travelling from China.

Swiss watchmaker Swatch’s “Time to Move” summit for the media and retailers in Zurich has been cancelled, although the Geneva International Motor Show is still scheduled to go ahead.

Integrated Systems Europe, an annual gathering of the audiovisual industry, said about 50 Chinese companies withdrew from this week’s meeting in Amsterdam “due to travel restrictions and flight cancellations.” A few non-Chinese companies also backed out.

Organisers advised against handshakes. “A simple verbal greeting or fist bump will do,” they said.

Asia and Australia have seen a number of cancellations. Cisco Live, due to attract 8,500 delegates to Melbourne at the beginning of next month, has been called off.

A message on the event’s website said: “Our customers, partners and employees are our top priority and we strongly believe this is the right decision given the current circumstances. Our thoughts are with those directly impacted by this situation.”

Alzheimer’s Disease International’s annual meeting in Singapore is off, although Asia’s biggest air show is taking place in Singapore this week despite more than 70 exhibitors pulling out, including some of the biggest names in the aerospace industry such as US giant Lockheed Martin and Canada’s Bombardier.

Sporting events are being called off or re-scheduled. Organisers of the 2020 Chinese Grand Prix are hoping the event can go ahead later in the year, while organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games, opening in July, say they plan to go ahead, despite several of its qualifying fixtures needing to be rescheduled. A competition involving women’s teams from China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand was due to be played in Wuhan, but has now moved to Australia.

Other sports events affected include the Indoor World Athletics Championships due to take place in Nanjing, China, from 13-15 March and now postponed until next year.

The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships which should have been taking place in Hangzhou, China, has been cancelled.

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will rearrange its rounds in Hong Kong and Singapore for the end of the series in October.

The start of the 2020 golf PGA Tour has been delayed by two months, meaning there will only be 10 tournaments in the season instead of 14.

Music artist Stormzy has rescheduled the Asia leg of his Heavy Is The Head tour.

Cancellations are also having an adverse effect on airlines which have been forced to cancel flights.