Comms veteran Rowley steps down at Cello Signal

Comms shake-up

Communications veteran John Rowley is stepping down as CEO of Cello Signal which is undergoing a restructuring into a new streamlined organisation.

Edinburgh agencies – The Leith Agency, Stripe Communications, and Tanami – will become part of the group’s new division Cello Connect.

Rowley, who has been CEO for more than seven years, will remain as a senior non-executive director with the Edinburgh-based agencies and adviser to Cello Health.

The restructuring, which was confirmed earlier this month, will see 31 staff move to Leith, including chief technology officer Ben Ausden, client services director Leigh Dobson and media technology lead Andrew Girdwood, creating an enlarged agency of 110 staff.

Leith group boss Richard Marsham becomes executive chairman of Connect.

Mark Scott, CEO of Cello Health, said: “On behalf of everyone at Cello, I wish to thank John for his pivotal contribution to the formation and shaping of the Group over the years.

“We are delighted he will continue to be closely involved in our ongoing development in his new role. Going forward the Connect team have our full support in continuing to build a vibrant business across the industry sectors it serves.”