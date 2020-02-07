Change at The Sun means women edit top two tabloids

Newspapers

By a Daily Business reporter |

New editor for the tabloid

Britain’s two biggest-selling daily tabloids are now edited by women after Sun on Sunday editor Victoria Newton was moved to the daily. Alison Phillips is editor at the Daily Mirror.

Ms Newton’s move takes place on Monday when current Sun editor Tony Gallagher moves to News UK stablemate The Times to replace Emma Tucker as deputy editor. Ms Tucker has taken over as editor of The Sunday Times from Martin Ivens.

It was not clear if a new editor would be appointed for the Sun on Sunday or if Ms Newton will edit both titles.

The changes mean that a third of paid-for national daily and Sunday newspapers in the UK are now edited by women.

The Sun remains the UK’s best-selling newspaper with a daily circulation of 1.2m, down 13% year-on-year, though the Daily Mail is just over 7,800 copies behind (down 7%) when The Sun’s bulk copies are removed.