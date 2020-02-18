Celtic victories edge club closer to Europe’s top table

UEFA rankings

Improved performances by Celtic in Europe has enhanced the chances of the Scottish champions automatically qualifying for the group stage of Europe’s top club competition.

Wins over Lazio, Rennes and Cluj this season have seen Celtic amass 9.00 coefficient points. This should see the club rise nine places in UEFA 5-year Club ranking, from 46th to 37th.

The rankings are used for seeding in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League as well as the forthcoming UEFA Europa Conference League.

Club coefficient is based on the results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the top two competitions.

Celtic are 28th in the overall coefficient table so far this season, matching the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester United and Benfica in terms of coefficient points won.

With Celtic set to play FC Copenhagen in the last 32, the club could add more to their tally, which could make it easier for the club and other clubs to secure a seat at Europe’s top table.

