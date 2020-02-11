Business Stream wins back Dignity water contract

Deal with funerals firm

Jo Dow: delighted to win contract back

One of the UK’s largest providers of funeral services has returned to Scottish water supplier Business Stream and has agreed a two-year contract worth £1.2 million.

Dignity, which owns more than 850 funeral locations and operates 46 crematoria in the UK, will consolidate all of its water and waste water billing with the Edinburgh-based retailer.

The deal represents a significant win-back for Business Stream, which worked with Dignity in Scotland until April 2017 when the English retail water market opened.

Jo Dow, chief executive of Business Stream, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Dignity across their entire UK estate after working closely with them in Scotland for a number of years.”

Business Stream works with more than 340,000 businesses and public sector organisations across the UK.

In the first two years of the English market Business Stream secured over £250m in new contracts.

