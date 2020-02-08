Business Clubs to provide practical help for SMEs

Advice and networking

Neil Bradbrook: ‘Running your own business can be hard’

Small firms are being encouraged to sign up to a new business club initiative aimed at providing practical training on a range of topics from branding to bridging the skills gap.

There will also be breakfast round table discussions on business topics and quarterly networking evenings with keynote speakers.

The Business Club has been founded by Neil Bradbrook, managing director of Ahead Business Consulting, based on listening to owners’ needs.

The first launches in Falkirk on 26 February followed by Stirling (24 April) and Alloa (May). A launch party is planned on 18 February at the new £80m Forth Valley Campus in Falkirk and will be hosted by Business Minister Jamie Hepburn.

Each club will have a maximum of 24 members. Partners and supporters include Forth Valley College, Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce, Falkirk Business Hub, Kerr Stirling Solicitors and Campbell Dallas Accountants.

Mr Bradbrook said: “This is not another networking group – this is practical face-to-face training.

“Members will be encouraged to implement what they have learned into their own businesses.

“Running your own business can be hard and we aim to provide a support network where owners will feel free to share problems and discuss solutions.

“Once we have established the Forth Valley cohorts, we will be looking to roll the concept out across other regions in Scotland.”