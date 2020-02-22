Brewers hope for round of support from accelerator scheme

Brewing festival

Brewgooder is among the exhibitors

Brewery start-ups are hoping for a new round of support from a new accelerator programme.

It is part of BrewLDN, a new beer festival taking place at The Old Truman Brewery in London, this week which has attracted 150 exhibitors from across the UK.

Over the course of the festival, three aspiring breweries will battle it out for a year of mentoring and guidance, valued at £50,000 from a range of advisers.

These include Scotland’s largest independent accountancy and business advisory firm, Johnston Carmichael, marketeers The Drinks Collective, and the branding and tech firm BrewBroker.

The exhibitors include Scottish brewers BrewDog, Brewgooder, Edinburgh Beer Factory, Harvistoun Brewery, Innis & Gunn, Stewart Brewing and Williams Bros, as well as the all-female brewers Mothership and wood-fired brewery Cassels from New Zealand.

The three finalists will be assessed on their business plan, brand and sales strategy.

Adam Hardie, head of food and drink at Johnston Carmichael, who will help to judge the accelerator scheme, said: “From Cornwall to Caithness, craft brewing is flourishing across the UK.

“But with an increasing number of brewers entering the sector every year, the competition is greater than ever for start-ups.

“The BrewLDN Accelerator programme will help aspiring brewers to get a foothold in the crowded market-place and put them on the road to success.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the finalists and as a craft beer fan, will make the most of the opportunity to sample their wares.”

Last year Johnston Carmichael partnered with The Brewers Association of Scotland (TBAS) and law firm TLT to launch a free hotline for brewers seeking advice on licensing and tax issues.