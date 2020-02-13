Javid quits as Chancellor in row with Cummings

Reshuffle shock

Sajid Javid: Chancellor in name only

Sajid Javid dramatically quit as Chancellor today in a showdown with Boris Johnson’s backroom staff.

Mr Javid plunged the Prime Minister’s reshuffle into chaos after being told by Number 10 advisers he would have to sack all his aides and accept a team being imposed on him.

He was appointed chancellor by Mr Johnson when he became prime minister in July.

His resignation follows rumours of tensions between Mr Javid and the prime minister’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings.

It is understood Mr Javid responded to the demand to dismiss his aides by saying it would make him ‘Chancellor in name only’.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak is being installed to take Mr Javid’s place and will now present the Budget on 11 March.

Earlier, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Housing minister Esther McVey and Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers were victims in a quick-fire series of sackings, with the PM pledging to renew his top table.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith was sacked just weeks after helping restore power sharing in the province. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox was also sacked.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace appeared to have been reprieved despite speculation he could be departing.

John McDonnell, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said: “This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power.

“Dominic Cummings has clearly won the battle to take absolute control of the Treasury and install his stooge as Chancellor.”