Brand consultancy Calgary opens office in Edinburgh

| February 20, 2020

Evolving business: Steve White and Jennifer Millar

Branding consultancy Calgary Communications has opened an office in Edinburgh and has hired Sophie Irving as account manager.

The company’s client list includes Scottish Power, Tesco Bank, GE and Heineken UK.

Business partners Jennifer Millar and Steve White have backgrounds in big brand, digital, product and recruitment marketing agencies. 

Ms Millar said:  “When Calgary was established we decided against opening office premises, instead working remotely and moving around in line with clients’ demands.

“However, the company has evolved considerably in a relatively short period. Our client base has grown as have their requirements, with an appetite for more services.”

Calgary Communications will officially open its office in East Market Street in early March.

