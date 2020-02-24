Beyens makes switch from eBay to Skyscanner as CFO

Travel search

Travel platform Skyscanner has appointed eBay executive Kris Beyens as chief financial officer.

Mr Beyens will replace Colin McLellan, who is leaving the Edinburgh firm at the end of March after seven years at the business.

Prior to Skyscanner, Mr Beyens held executive roles at eBay, including VP & COO of eBay EMEA and as CFO for eBay International. He also spent 13 years in finance roles at General Electric, spanning business like GE Industrial Systems and GE Healthcare.

CEO Bryan Dove said of the appointment: “Kris brings to the team a deep marketplace understanding coupled with impressive international experience.

“Kris will play a key role in helping us to accelerate towards our goals.”

Mr Beyens commented: “Travel is a passion of mine, and as a world-class provider of flights, hotels and car hire, Skyscanner is leading the industry’s transformation towards modern and sustainable travel.

“With over 100m people using Skyscanner every month, the business put over 172m flight passengers in the air last year. In 2018 flight tickets purchased via Skyscanner totalled $23.7bn. It is clear that Skyscanner is in a strong position to pave the way for the future of the industry.”

Skyscanner has made several other senior appointments lately: Rob Miller, formerly of Deliveroo, joined as chief legal officer in August. Piero Sierra, a veteran of Skype and formerly Skyscanner’s VP of Product, was promoted to chief product officer earlier this month.