Babcock CEO Bethel says time is right to step down

Change at top

Archie Bethel: ‘right time to retire’

Babcock International Group chief executive Archie Bethel is to stand down from the top job after 16 years at the support services firm.

The Blantyre-born businessman will remain in place until his successor is in post. Babcock runs the Rosyth Dockyard.

Chairman Ruth Cairnie said Mr Bethel had been “instrumental in growing Babcock from a small cap to a leading defence business”.

She added: “Archie has been a proven and respected leader, whose knowledge and understanding of the sector is second to none.”

Mr Bethel, who joined the board in 2010 and became CEO in 2016, said: “Having served at Babcock for 16 years, I feel that this is the right time to retire. In the meantime, I am focused on positioning the company for further success in the future. It has been an honour and privilege to serve at Babcock and I am proud of what the company has achieved.”

He is a chartered engineer and a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, president of the Society of Maritime Industries, and president of the Society of Maritime Industries. He is vice-president and treasurer of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in Great Britain.

He was CEO at Lanarkshire Development Agency and Motherwell Bridge. He is Lay Member of the Court of the University of Strathclyde.